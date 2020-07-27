Ranvir Shorey Statement On Bollywood Gang

“The Gang” is essentially a mutually beneficial alliance of a few powerful, corrupt, crafty old men, and a few second generation younger producers who have inherited film empires. Their objective is to have control over the top of the pyramid and have pliable stars. #Bollywood

Actor Ranvir Sjorey shared a tweet:

“The Gang” is essentially a mutually beneficial alliance of a few powerful, corrupt, crafty old men, and a few second generation younger producers who have inherited film empires. Their objective is to have control over the top of the pyramid and have pliable stars. #Bollywood

“The Gang” is essentially a mutually beneficial alliance of a few powerful, corrupt, crafty old men, and a few second generation younger producers who have inherited film empires. Their objective is to have control over the top of the pyramid and have pliable stars. #Bollywood — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 27, 2020

Mumbai police has been investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide and has till now recorded statements of over 30 people. Today, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was snapped by the paparazzi at the police station, where he had arrived to record his official statement.