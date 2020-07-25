Sara Ali Khan on Sushant’s ‘Dil Bechara’ : ‘One last glimpse of our shooting star’

As the makers announce the release time of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara, Sara Ali Khan shared her excitement about the movie.

Sharing the motion poster of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, his Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan wrote “One last glimpse of our shooting star Sushant Singh Rajput #DilBechara 24th July @ 7:30PM IST on Disney Hotstar.”

Besides Sara, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty and others have been sharing the poster, asking fans to watch the film when it premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. Sara worked with Sushant in her debut film, Kedarnath. And while the audience is eagerly waiting for the release of the movie, celebrities are also looking forward to Dil Bechara’s premiere on July 24 at 7:30 pm.

Sushant’s Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon also shared the poster. She captioned the post with a simple heart emoji.

Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with Sushant in Sonchiriya wrote, “It breaks my heart saying this.Let’s get together and make his final act one to remember and cherish forever Let’s all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput Dil Bechara to premiere on 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST).”