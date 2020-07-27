Sonu Nigam came in support of Kangana Ranaut, said – “If she said that a sandal was hurled at her, then it must have happened.”

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam is the latest celebrity who has stood in support of Kangana Ranaut. In a recent interview, he said that the things that Kangana Ranaut has said about Mahesh Bhatt will be true only then he has said so. In an interview with Times Now, Sonu Nigam said that Mahesh Bhatt threw slippers on Kangana Ranaut for not signing the film, I support Kangana in this. He said “If she said that a sandal was hurled at her, then it must have happened.”

Let me tell you that Kangana Ranaut openly expresses her opinion and talk in front of the fans through social media and interviews. As far as insiders and outsiders are concerned.

Sonu added, “The people who could be wrong for her may mean nothing to me. I have probably had no experiences, even though I have been working for them for last 25-30 years, but I might have none such experiences for those people. But if she is saying that they have done something to her which is as ugly as this, I choose to believe her because I don’t think people are so crazy that they will make up stories like that.”