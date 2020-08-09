The famous model of IAS suffers from fake accounts; Reported to police

Famous model Aishwarya Sheoran, who came in the 93rd position in the Civil Service Examination (UPSC), is currently suffering from fake Instagram accounts. She has lodged a complaint against these fake accounts at the Colaba police station. The matter is currently being investigated by the Cyber ​​Police Department.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDepEt7pBNg/

Aishwarya Sheoran is a famous model. The beauty, who became a finalist in the Femina Miss India pageant in 2016, surprised everyone by winning the UPSC exam. She was lauded on social media for her performance. But the interesting thing is that she is being praised on some fake accounts.

As soon as Aishwarya came into the limelight, about 20 fake Instagram accounts were started in her name. Her photos and videos were also posted on this account. Within a few hours, thousands of fans started following these accounts. Aishwarya has now lodged a complaint with the police to close these fake accounts.