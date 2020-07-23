Top Model India winner Mahir Pandhi all set to play a strapping young man in ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Bebaakee

It has only been a few days and viewers cannot seem to stop raving about the teaser of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’S upcoming romantic drama Bebaakee. The show features an ensemble cast that includes Kushal Tandon, Pratik Sehajpal, ShivJyoti Rajput, Karan Jotwani, Ananya Khare, Suchitra Pillai, and Krutika Desai. Joining this amazing pool of actors is Top model India winner and dashing actor Mahir Pandhi who will be seen playing the role of Dilsher Sahni, brother of the lead character Kainaat Sahni (Shiv Jyoti Rajput) in the series. His character is one of a tall young man who starts off as the pampered baby of the family and later fails to deal with the realities of life, making him go down a dark route.

Speaking about his role, Mahir Pandhi quipped, “I am delighted to be a part of Bebaakee. I really had a lot of fun playing the role of Dilsher Sahni, a young and dynamic personality. A younger brother to three sisters, he is the most pampered child of the family. It has been a good learning experience for me working with such an experienced and talented cast in the series. I hope the audiences enjoy and shower their love for the character and series.”

The story of Bebaakee is based on the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Abdullah, two contrasting characters with strong personalities. Kainaat is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who has her goals firmly set in her mind, while the guy hails from a rich family. Their love for journalism sees their paths collide, leading to sparks flying between the pair. The puzzle arises when the duo simply can’t seem to figure out if this vibe between them is going to be followed by love or hate. What follows next is an unforeseen chain of events that begins to shake Sufiyaan’s close-knit family and their business.