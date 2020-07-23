‘Thappad’ star Ankur Rathee gets engaged to long time girlfriend Anuja Joshi

Actor Ankur Rathee, who is also a popular face when it comes to OTT platforms who is best-known for his performance in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, actress Anuja Joshi, on July 19. The actor who has given great performances in several web series like Four more shots just surprised his fans with news of his engagement to long time girlfriend Anuja Joshi and fans are going gaga over the cute click.

In his latest Instagram post, Ankur shared a picture of himself proposing to Anuja Joshi on his knees at a dreamy location and captioned his post: “July 19, 2020” with a ring emoji indicating the date on which the lovebirds promised each other to spend the rest of their lives together.

Reacting to Ankur Rathee’s post, Anuja Joshi left this adorable comment: “Oh boy. Now you’re stuck with me.” Needless to say, their spectacular proposal photograph is winning the Internet.

Anuja Joshi was born and brought up in Virginia, United States and surprisingly so, Ankur Rathee himself is an American born actor and dancer.

Anuja Joshi is niece of actress Pallavi Joshi. She is also an actress based in New York. Her father was a renowned child actor in Hindi films.

Ankur and Anuja were in long-distance relationship. Talking about it, Ankur penned a long note recently. He wrote, “Distance makes the heart grow fonder, they say. Well, @anujabomajoshi and I have put that to the test many times in our relationship, including the 3 years we lived in different countries. While most of us tend to focus on the challenges of long-distance relationships, I also think it has its own perks. When you can’t rely on your partner’s physical presence or touch to stay connected, you are forced to communicate better, listen intently, argue respectfully, value her time, or attune to his emotional needs. You learn to love through creative gestures and express passion through words. You cherish every bit of kindness.

If you can achieve emotional intimacy in the face of physical distance as a couple, you’re home! Yes, there’s a chance you might fail over and over again, as we have done, but somewhere in this process, love WILL find a way.

This quarantine has led Anuja and me down that path again and we are welcoming it. Date nights are inevitably different now, but we keep finding more creative and quirky ways to make it work.”

As soon as the news of their engagement came out, the process of congratulations started from the fans and friends. However, both of them never tried to hide their relationship and were often seen posting pictures with each other on social media.



Now that both of them have officially adopted their relationship, the fans are constantly congratulating them. Both have engaged between lockdowns. But it is not yet revealed what is their wedding plan. Both Anuja and Ankur shared the same caption, sharing the picture on social media.

Ankur Rathee’s friend and colleagues from the film industry from the sight of this click brought in wishes pouring in for the duo in the comments section. Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who worked with Ankur in web-series Four More Shots Please!, wrote: “Omg! Congratulations you guys!” while Sayani Gupta, who also starred in the series, commented: “Oh wow! Absolutely amazing but not surprising at all!”

On Thursday, Ankur Rathee shared a new photograph of himself and Anuja, in which the duo can be seen sitting together for a meal, holding hands. The ring on Anuja’s hand looks stunning. Take a look:

Ankur Rathee was last seen in Sony LIV’s Undekhi. He will be seen next in an upcoming film Taish, directed by Bijoy Nambiar. The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles.