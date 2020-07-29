“Star Kids have to struggle too”; Shruti Hassan’s reaction to dynasticism

After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, questions are once again being raised about the dynasty in Bollywood. Star Kids is being criticized through social media. Now actress Shruti Hassan has also jumped into this dynastic controversy. “You see dynasticism in the film industry but not in other businesses,” she told critics.

Shruti Hassan is the daughter of actor Kamal Hassan. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Shruti commented on dynasticism in the film industry. She said, “Dynasty is in every field. But critics see dynasticism only in the film industry. This church does not present questions on other businesses. Like other actors, Star Kids has to work hard to survive in the film industry. You get a couple of movies at the beginning of the acquaintance but if they flop, no one works. So the Star Kids have to work just as hard to survive in the industry. ”

Shruti made her film debut in 2000 with the Tamil film Hey Ram. After 9 years, she got the opportunity to work in the Bollywood film ‘Luck’. However, her performance in the film was ridiculed. After that, she took proper acting training and returned in 2011 with the film ‘Anganga Dheerdu’. Currently Shruti Hassan is known as a renowned actress.