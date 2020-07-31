Five Beauty Hacks of Tamanna Bhatia for natural glow

1. Apply onion juice to hair

Like many Bollywood actresses, Tamanna Bhatia also revealed the secret of hair beauty on her Instagram. Actually, Tamanna had told through a video that onion juice prevents hair fall and weakening. Not only this, Tamanna also said that onions have high amount of sulfur which increases the production of collagen, which helps in healthy skin and hair growth.

2. Facial with curd

Tamanna uses yogurt for her flawless skin. Because the amount of zinc present in curd works as a natural edge booster by stopping the extra oil production in the skin.

3. Aloe vera for flawless skin

Malaika Arora uses aloe vera gel to preserve the beauty of her skin. Similarly, Tamanna uses aloe vera gel on the face due to its cooling properties.

4. Water

To keep the skin hydrated and bright, a lot of water is required. Tamanna takes full care of the fact that drink plenty of water throughout the day.

5. Cleansing, Toning and Moisturizing

That is, cleansing, toning and moisturizing. It is necessary for skin care to include these three things in the routine. Tamanna never forgets these three processes and includes all three in her skin care routine.