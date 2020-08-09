Abhishek Bachchan returned home a month later

Abhishek Bachchan returned home from the hospital after defeating Corona. The 44-year-old actor posted the news on social media on Saturday afternoon. Earlier this week, Amitabh Bachchan returned infected.

Abhishek Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on July 11 after contracting a corona infection. He was treated there for 29 days. He took a picture of his health care board in a social media post on August 5 and said that he is not completely healthy yet. As a result, there is no possibility of getting rid of it now. However, his COVID test report came negative on Saturday.

A promise is a promise!

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020

After that, he said with the picture of the health care board in his isolation ward, he will be ‘discharged’ today. He also expressed his gratitude to the doctors and health workers of Nanavati Hospital. Within minutes of Abhishek’s tweet, Amitabh tweeted about his son’s recovery. Apart from welcoming Abhishek to his post, Amitabh also thanked God and well-wishers.

Amitabh was also admitted to the same hospital on the same day as Abhishek Bachchan due to corona infection. Shortly afterwards, Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya and their daughter Aradhya were admitted to the hospital due to corona infection. However, they both recovered and returned home on July 26. After being under treatment for about three weeks, Amitabh also returned home on August 2. Abhishek was still fighting the infection. Regrettably, Amitabh tweeted, “I feel bad for Abhishek … I pray that he returns home soon.” To his fans.